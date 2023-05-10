GATINEAU, QC, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise users that the Alexandra Bridge will remain open on Wednesday, May 10, to Friday, May 12, from 9:30 am to 3 pm, following the cancellation of a planned closure. The scheduled work progressed much faster than anticipated, and has been completed ahead of schedule.

Commuters can stay informed about the work that will be performed on bridges and any resulting lane closures through our social media platforms and our web page on lane reductions and closures on interprovincial bridges in the National Capital Region.

