GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise motorists that the bridge at the St. Andrews Lock and Dam will no longer be closed to vehicular traffic from Thursday, October 27, at 7 pm, to Friday, October 28, at 6 am, following the cancellation of the planned closure.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, tpsgc.bie[email protected]