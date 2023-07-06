PUBLIC NOTICE - Boardwalk reduction on Alexandra Bridge Français

GATINEAU, QC, July 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users that there will be a boardwalk reduction on the Alexandra Bridge to accommodate an inspection during the following period:

  • Sunday, July 9, from 7 to 8 am
Alexandra Bridge (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)
The boardwalk remains accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

