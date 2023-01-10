PUBLIC NOTICE - Boardwalk reduction on Alexandra Bridge Français

News provided by

Public Services and Procurement Canada

Jan 10, 2023, 11:00 ET

GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users that there will be a boardwalk reduction on the Alexandra Bridge to accommodate an inspection during the following period:

  • Sunday, January 15, from 7 to 8 am
Continue Reading
Alexandra Bridge (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)
Alexandra Bridge (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

The boardwalk will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Public Services and Procurement Canada