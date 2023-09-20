LOCKPORT, MB, Sept. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users of the annual closure of the St. Andrews Lock and Dam for the season.

As of Saturday, October 14, at midnight, the St. Andrews Lock and Dam will be closed to marine vessels until spring 2024.

PSPC staff will begin adjusting the dam over the next few weeks to prepare for the lock closure and the winter setting of the dam. As a result, the Red and Assiniboine rivers, in the Winnipeg area and north to Lockport, will experience fluctuation in their water levels. If winter conditions arrive before the closure of the lock and/or the dam winter setting, the curtains will be completely lifted with little notice and the water level will drop.

Owners of vessels, barges and all property on the Red and Assiniboine rivers and their tributaries are advised to protect their property.

The gated areas below the dam may be closed because of high, turbulent waters and dangerous currents, severe weather or operational requirements. Once closed, these areas will remain closed until the spring.

PSPC thanks users for their patience.

