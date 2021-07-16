Public Notice - Alternating lane reductions on the Des Allumettes Bridge

PEMBROKE, ON, July 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of alternating lane reductions on the Des Allumettes Bridge for maintenance work during the following periods:

Wednesday, July 21 , from 8 am to 5 pm

Thursday, July 22 , from 8 am to 5 pm

During this period, lanes will be reduced alternately. One flag person and one portable signaler (signalization light) will be on site to direct traffic. Motorists may encounter delays.

This reduction will not impact cyclists or pedestrians.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]

