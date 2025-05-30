TÉMISCAMING, QC, May 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users that there will be alternating lane closures and short-term full bridge closures on the Timiskaming Quebec Dam bridge for inspection work during the following period:

Monday, June 2 , to Wednesday, June 4 , from 7 am to 7 pm

During this period, only 1 lane will be open to traffic in alternating directions. Short-term full bridge closures up to 30 minutes at a time will also be required. Road signage will be in place, and flag persons will direct traffic. Motorists can expect delays. The sidewalk will remain open.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling and thanks them for their patience.

