PUBLIC NOTICE - Alternating lane closures on Timiskaming Quebec dam bridge

TÉMISCAMING, QC, Oct. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that there will be alternating lane closures on the Timiskaming Quebec dam bridge, as well as short-term full bridge closures, for inspection work during the following period:

Monday, October 28 , to Friday, November 1 , from 7 am to 7 pm

During this period, only 1 lane will be open to traffic in alternating directions. Short-term full bridge closures (up to 15 minutes at a time) will also be required. Road signage will be in place, and flag persons will direct traffic. Motorists can expect delays, but the sidewalk will remain open.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services, https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html