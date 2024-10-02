GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that there will be alternating lane closures on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge to accommodate maintenance work during the following period:

Saturday, October 5 , from 7 am to 7 pm

Macdonald-Cartier Bridge (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

During this period, at least 1 lane will remain open at all times to motorists in each direction. The sidewalks will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

