CAMPBELLTON, NB, Oct. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of intermittent alternating lane closures on the J.C. Van Horne Bridge for inspection work during the following periods:

Sunday, October 15 , to Friday, October 20 (inclusive)

Saturday, November 4 , to Tuesday, November 7 (inclusive)

During these periods, single-lane closures may be encountered between 9 am and 4 pm on weekdays, and between 8 am and 6:30 pm on the weekend. Motorists can expect short delays.

One sidewalk will remain open at all times for pedestrians.

Please follow all signage and instructions given by flag persons on site.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]