CAMPBELLTON, NB, Jan. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of intermittent alternating lane closures on the J.C. Van Horne Bridge for inspection work during the following period:

Tuesday, January 30 , from 9 am to 4 pm

During this period, motorists can expect short delays. Please obey all signage and instructions given by flag persons on site.

There will be 1 sidewalk open at all times.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]