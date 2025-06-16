CAMPBELLTON, NB, June 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of intermittent alternating lane closures on the J.C. Van Horne Bridge for bridge cleaning work during the following period:

Thursday, June 19 , to Friday, June 20 , from 7 pm to 5 am

During this period, single-lane closures may be encountered. Motorists can expect short delays.

Pedestrians will have 1 sidewalk open at all times.

Please obey all signage and instructions given by flag persons on site.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services, https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html