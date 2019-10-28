Public Notice - Alternating lane closures on Chaudiere Crossing
Oct 28, 2019, 14:30 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that there will be alternating lane closures on the Chaudiere Crossing for inspections during the following periods:
- Tuesday, October 29, to Friday, November 1, from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm
- Monday, November 4, to Friday, November 8, from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm
During these periods, only one lane will be open to traffic in alternating directions. Road signage will be in place, and flagpersons will direct traffic. Motorists can expect delays.
The sidewalk will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.
The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.
PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the crossing and thanks them for their patience.
SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada
For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, tpsgc.biensimmobiliers-realproperty.pwgsc@tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca
