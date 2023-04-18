KINGSTON, ON, April 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of an alternating lane closure on the LaSalle Causeway for repair and inspection work during the following periods:

Monday, April 24 , from 9:30 am to 3 pm

Tuesday, April 25 , from 9:30 am to 3 pm

Wednesday, April 26 , from 9:30 am to 3 pm

During these periods, 1 lane will be closed and 1 lane will remain open for alternating traffic, and 2 flagpersons will be on site to direct traffic. Motorists should expect short delays.

The bridge will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians during this period and marine traffic will not be affected.

In case of inclement weather the work will be postponed by 1 day.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]