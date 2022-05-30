CAMPBELLTON, NB, May 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that there will be an alternating lane closure on the J.C. Van Horne Bridge for maintenance work during the following period:

from Tuesday, May 31 , to Wednesday, June 15 , from 7 pm to 5 am

During this period, 1 lane will be kept open at all times in alternating directions. Motorists can expect short delays.

Cyclists and pedestrians will not be affected; 1 sidewalk will remain open at all times.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]