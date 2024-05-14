PEMBROKE, ON, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of an alternating lane closure on the Des Allumettes Bridge for maintenance work during the following period:

Tuesday, May 21 (rain date: Wednesday, May 22 ), from 9 am to 3 pm

During this period, 1 lane will be closed and 1 lane will remain open for alternating traffic. Temporary traffic lights will be on site to direct traffic. Motorists may encounter delays.

This closure will not impact cyclists or pedestrians.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

