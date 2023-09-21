GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that there will be an alternating lane closure on the Hull Causeway of the Chaudière Crossing for repair work during the following periods:

Monday, September 25 , to Friday, October 6 , from 9 am to 3 pm

Chaudiere Crossing (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

During these periods, only 1 lane will be open to traffic in alternating directions. Road signage will be in place, and flag persons will direct traffic. Motorists can expect delays.

The sidewalk will remain accessible.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the crossing and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]