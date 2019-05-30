Public Notice - Alternate sidewalk closure on Macdonald Cartier Bridge

GATINEAU, QC, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise cyclists and pedestrians that the sidewalks on the Macdonald Cartier Bridge will be closed alternatively for spring maintenance during the following period:



Friday, May 31 , from 8 am to 4 pm

Cyclists and pedestrians will be able to access one side of the sidewalk at all times.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, tpsgc.biensimmobiliers-realproperty.pwgsc@tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca

