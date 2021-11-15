Public Confidence in Our Oil & Gas Sector on Rise, Poll Shows

The poll reveals an eight-point increase over results for a similar Canada Action question asked by Research Co. last July. "We're really pleased to see such a significant rise in public support for the proposition that Canada's performance on environmental, social and governance standards deserves the global market's recognition," Canada Action founder Cody Battershill said.

Other key findings from the online study conducted on November 8th and 9th, among 1,000 adults in Canada include:

Almost four in five Canadians (79 percent) agree that exporting responsible and reliable Canadian energy, expertise, and technology to reduce global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions is one way Canada can play an important role in addressing climate action.

can play an important role in addressing climate action. Almost three in four Canadians (73 percent) are proud of Canada's energy industry, when thinking about carbon capture.

energy industry, when thinking about carbon capture. More than three in five Canadians (63 percent) agree that Canada's oil and gas sector is often portrayed unfairly.

oil and gas sector is often portrayed unfairly. More than three in four Canadians (77 percent) agree all Canadian energy should be supported in an inclusive manner - including solar, wind, hydro, oil, and gas.

"After two weeks of climate-related discussions that took place this month at COP26 in Glasgow, these results serve as a great reminder of the role Canadians say we can play in providing reliable, responsibly-produced energy for growing global demand," Battershill said.

Canada Action is a non-partisan, national coalition that advocates for the responsible development of Canada's various natural resources, for the industries that move that development forward, and for the workers, families and communities the sector supports.

The poll's margin of error, which measures sample variability, is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, nineteen times out of twenty.

SOURCE Canada Action Coalition

For further information: Cody Battershill - (403) 370-4008 / [email protected] Or visit our web site: CanadaAction.ca