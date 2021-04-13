QUÉBEC CITY, April 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ -Anyone residing in Québec is invited to submit nominations for the 2021 First Peoples Medal - Inuit Nation nominees. The registration period is underway and will end on Friday, May 7, 2021.

This distinction, an initiative of the Honourable J. Michel Doyon, is intended to recognize the exceptional contribution of Inuit Nation members. In addition, this recognition highlights the career path of remarkable individuals who, through their dedication, commitment and achievements, contribute to the influence of their community, of their Nation or of northern Inuit communities throughout Québec, elsewhere Canada or internationally.



"This award recognizes the social involvement, commitment, support and assistance to others, a true mission that people who are dedicated to the well-being of their community give themselves, and also underlines the gratitude of their fellow citizens for their exemplary behaviour. This is a new mark of recognition and, we hope, the beginning of a tradition," said the Lieutenant Governor of Québec.



Recipients are recognized as inspiring and transformative individuals who address the social, cultural, and economic challenges of Inuit Nation.

To submit an application, simply complete the application form available on the Lieutenant Governor's website at:

https://www.lieutenant-gouverneur.qc.ca/distinctions-honorifiques/premiers-peuples-en.asp

