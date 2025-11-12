PTTAC and Bluedrop ISM Partner to Launch National Truck Trainer Accreditation Program

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - The Professional Truck Training Alliance of Canada (PTTAC) and Bluedrop ISM (Bluedrop) are launching a long-term strategic partnership to develop and roll out a national Industry Endorsed Truck Trainer Accreditation program. This initiative is a major step toward standardizing Canadian truck training programs.

The new, 10-hour online accreditation course will be branded under the PTTAC banner, and delivered asynchronously via Bluedrop's robust SkillsPass platform. This secure, Integrated Skills Management (ISM) platform is trusted by governments and industry groups to deliver, validate, and manage training credentials for millions of workers across industries.

Elevating National Standards

PTTAC, the unified voice for commercial truck training in Canada, is committed to having truck driving recognized as a skilled Red Seal trade. This new accreditation program aims to complement existing provincial certification and a trucking school's internal training, by establishing a national industry endorsed standard for truck driving instructors.

The course content will serve as a review of essential elements, covering all the competencies outlined in the new National Occupational Standard for Instructors (NOS-I) developed by Trucking HR Canada. Key topics include foundational skills, delivery techniques, and core practical instruction elements such as teaching vehicle inspection procedures and coupling/uncoupling.

The development of the course is tentatively scheduled for completion by March 31, 2026. It will be the only online, asynchronous instructor training program publicly promoted through PTTAC.

"The driver training industry is at a pivotal moment, and PTTAC is leading the charge to elevate the quality and consistency of instruction nationwide," said Don MacDonald, Chair of PTTAC. "Our partnership with Bluedrop ISM is foundational to this goal, enabling us to deliver a comprehensive, industry-backed accreditation via a trusted digital platform that will set the gold standard for truck trainer excellence."

Emad Rizkalla, Founder and CEO of Bluedrop, commented on the new collaboration. "Change happens so fast today that the greatest risk is not taking risks. If you don't audit and reinvent how you solve problems, you risk becoming irrelevant. Our partnership with PTTAC is an essential reinvention, strengthening the entire Canadian trucking industry by standardizing the source, consistency and quality of skills."

The partnership has garnered significant support from the insurance sector. Efforts will be made to ensure that PTTAC's Insurance Committee and the insurance industry in general endorse this program. The insurance industry understands that standardization and consistency in instructor training are paramount to reducing the incidence of accidents, lowering overall risk, and fostering a safer national fleet. The agreement is proposed for three years.

About PTTAC

The Professional Truck Training Alliance of Canada (PTTAC) is the unified voice for commercial truck driver training across Canada. It is dedicated to establishing standardization across all truck training schools and creating nationally approved training programs.

About Bluedrop ISM

Bluedrop ISM (Bluedrop) is a leader in online training for the trucking sector, leveraging its robust SkillsPass platform to deliver, validate, and manage training credentials. For over 30 years, Bluedrop has been a trusted partner in credential management and upskilling for millions of Canadian workers.

SOURCE Bluedrop ISM

Media Contacts: Bluedrop ISM, Shawn Ryan, Marketing Director, Bluedrop ISM, [email protected], 709.330.5455; PTTAC, Don MacDonald, Chairperson, Professional Truck Training Alliance of Canada, [email protected]