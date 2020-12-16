Psychedelic Wellness-Focused Company Delic Corp. Announces Record Monthly Traffic on Reality Sandwich and Launch of E-Commerce Store

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Delic Corp. ("DELIC" or the "Company") (CSE: DELC), a psychedelic wellness-focused company, is pleased to announce that Reality Sandwich (realitysandwich.com), a subsidiary of DELIC, had its highest record of traffic recorded to date. The company is very proud to realize its year over year readership has quadrupled since the same period last year. DELIC is also pleased to announce the launch of the E-Commerce store on Reality Sandwich ( realitysandwich.com/shop/ ) and The Delic ( thedelic.com/shop/ ).

Matt Stang, Founder of DELIC commented, "Seeing the traffic increase month over month in combination with the launch of the stores on Reality Sandwich and The Delic is an exciting moment for us at DELIC. This is an important milestone for the company as it shows how we at DELIC are executing on our monetization strategy. The growth of the site also indicates the interest in the sector growing, which will allow us to deliver further value to our shareholders."

Since DELIC's acquisition of Reality Sandwich in 2019, the site had a record traffic month in the month of November 2020. Reality Sandwich has increased monthly average pageviews from 25,000 in 2019 to 220,000 monthly views (2.6 million annualized). The company views this recent data as a key indicator of growing interest in not only our brand, but in the psychedelic sector as a whole.

With interest in psychedelics increasing at a rapid pace, especially with continued legalization, Oregon will be the first state to allow regulated administration and use of the drug psilocybin, the main psychoactive ingredient in magic mushrooms, and with our Reality Sandwich website becoming the de facto standard for news and stories in the sector, DELIC believes that more and more viewers will drive their way to our site out of curiosity, seeking additional knowledge on the psychedelics sector. Furthermore, DELIC believes that as page views increase, the company will be able to better monetize the e-commerce offerings & platform.

DELIC sees the Reality Sandwich website becoming one of many cornerstones of DELIC's capital market offerings and ultimate value proposition, increasingly becoming an important part of the Company's meaningful ecosystem in developing and acquiring various strategic hard assets in the sector that are positioned well beyond our current value-add media assets. This bodes well in positioning and marrying DELIC as the largest multimedia brand in the psychedelics industry.



About DELIC

DELIC was formed in 2019 to address the growing ‎interest in psychedelic science. DELIC was the ‎first psychedelic umbrella media ‎platform and is currently a trusted source for those interested in ‎psychedelic culture. ‎DELIC's offerings include "The Delic", an e-commerce lifestyle brand, ‎‎"Reality Sandwich", a free public education platform providing psychedelic guides, news and ‎culture and "Meet Delic", the first ever psychedelic wellness summit. ‎For more information, check out www.deliccorp.com.

For further information: Daniel Southan-Dwyer, Corporate Development, [email protected]