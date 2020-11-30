Psychedelic-Focused Media, E-Commerce and Event Company Delic Holdings Appoints Brett Fink to Lead Monetization Strategy

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Delic Holdings Inc. ("DELIC" or the "Company") (CSE: DELC), a psychedelic-focused media, e-commerce and event company, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Brett Fink as Lead Monetization Strategist. Brett's experience in start-up venture capital and his roles with several early-stage companies will be instrumental in DELIC'S growth and expansion strategy.

Jackee Stang, CEO of DELIC commented, "Brett will help us advance DELIC to the next level of profitability. He's got the experience to execute and the sensibility required to scale while staying true to our values. What I like about Brett most is his pleasant can-do attitude. He has continuously demonstrated and implemented successful monetization strategies across various different sectors and with well-known companies in their early stages. We believe that now is the right time to bring in a Lead Monetization Strategist as DELIC assesses our various opportunities and integrates and monetizes these entities under the DELIC umbrella."

Brett has worked with hundreds of businesses as a venture investor and helped build Old Pal, one of the largest multi-state cannabis brands, as the first employee and Senior Vice President. At his time at Old Pal he launched the company's products in California and brought the brand to Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. Over the first year of business Old Pal became the #1 product by-volume sold in California and Nevada. Prior to DELIC, Brett worked at 500 Startups, running the accelerator that invested in Eaze and Baker (acquired by TILT), amongst others, and helped grow business at Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP) and Casper (NYSE:CSPR) pre-IPO.

"DELIC has all of the raw potential to be a leading powerhouse in the psychedelic space and I'm excited to join the team and be a part of this movement." Brett continues, "The team at DELIC has shown me their roadmap to building a strong brand and following in the space, and I look forward to seeing us accomplish this together."

About DELIC

DELIC Always Expanding. In All Ways.

DELIC was formed in 2019 to address the growing ‎interest in psychedelic science. DELIC was the ‎first psychedelic umbrella media ‎platform and is currently a trusted source for those interested in ‎psychedelic culture. ‎DELIC's offerings include "The Delic", an e-commerce lifestyle brand, ‎‎"Reality Sandwich", a free public education platform providing psychedelic guides, news and ‎culture and "Meet Delic", the first ever psychedelic wellness summit. ‎For more information, check out www.deliccorp.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange ‎has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and does not accept responsibility ‎for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.‎

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities ‎in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered ‎under the United States ‎Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state ‎securities laws and may not be offered or ‎sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. ‎Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an ‎exemption from such registration is available.‎

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable ‎Canadian securities ‎legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking ‎statements" within the meaning of ‎the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities ‎Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking ‎information and forward-looking statements are not ‎representative of historical facts or information or current ‎condition, but instead represent only the ‎Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of ‎which, by their nature, are ‎inherently uncertain and outside of DELIC's control. Generally, such forward-looking ‎information or ‎forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as ‎‎"plans", ‎‎"expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", ‎‎‎"anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may ‎contain ‎statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be ‎taken", "will continue", ‎‎"will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-‎looking statements contained herein ‎may include, but are not limited to, information concerning listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, anticipated continued growth in the health and wellness sector (and, in particular, related to psychedelics), the continued emergence of psychedelics from stigmas, the ability of the Company to maintain sensible messaging, the ability of the Company to avoid dogmatic practices and binary rhetoric‎, the ability of DELIC to successfully achieve business ‎objectives, ‎and expectations ‎for other economic, ‎business, and/or competitive factors.‎

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, DELIC is alerting the reader that ‎such ‎information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors ‎that may cause ‎the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of DELIC to be ‎materially different from those ‎expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in ‎connection with the forward-looking ‎information and forward-looking statements contained in this press ‎release, DELIC has made certain ‎assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual ‎results to differ materially from those projected in the ‎forward-looking information and statements are the ‎following: the ability to consummate the Proposed Transaction; ‎the ability to ‎obtain requisite regulatory and securityholder approvals and the satisfaction of ‎other conditions to the ‎consummation of the Proposed Transaction on the proposed terms and schedule; the ability to ‎satisfy the ‎conditions to the conversion of the Subscription ‎‎Receipts (as defined in the Previous Press Release); the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of the Proposed Transaction on ‎relationships, ‎including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; ‎changes in general economic, ‎business and political conditions, including changes in the financial ‎markets; changes in applicable laws; compliance ‎with extensive government regulation; and the diversion ‎of management time on the Proposed Transaction.‎

Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions ‎underlying the ‎forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary ‎materially from those described ‎herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or ‎expected.‎

Although DELIC believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations ‎contained ‎in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not ‎be placed on such ‎information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such ‎forward-looking information and ‎statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events ‎could differ materially from those anticipated ‎in such information and statements. The forward-looking ‎information and forward-looking statements contained in this ‎press release are made as of the date of ‎this press release, and DELIC does not undertake to update any ‎forward-looking information ‎and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in ‎accordance with ‎applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and ‎statements ‎attributable to DELIC or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this ‎‎notice.‎

SOURCE Delic Holdings Inc.

For further information: Daniel Southan-Dwyer, Corporate Development, [email protected]