PsyBio Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

OXFORD, Ohio and COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Sept. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - PsyBio Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: PSYB) (OTCQB: PSYBF) ("PsyBio" or the "Company"), an intellectual property driven biotechnology company developing novel formulations of psychoactive drugs produced by genetically modified bacteria and other innovative mediums for the potential treatment of mental health challenges and other neurological disorders, today announced that Evan Levine, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference (the "Conference"), to be held virtually on September 13-15, 2021.

Mr. Levine's presentation will be available on-demand begining Monday, September 13th at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time through to September 15th through the following link: https://journey.ct.events/view/7c37eb4d-9e6d-4f6f-a18f-4a1cb7144009. A recording of the presentation will be accessible on PsyBio's website via the above link for 90 days.

The PsyBio management team will be available for one-on-one meetings for the duration of the Conference. To schedule a meeting please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or KCSA Strategic Communications by emailing [email protected].

About PsyBio Therapeutics Corp.

PsyBio Therapeutics is an intellectual property driven biotechnology company developing novel formulations of psychoactive medications produced by genetically modified bacteria for the potential treatment of mental health challenges and other disorders. The team has extensive experience in drug discovery based on synthetic biology and metabolic engineering as well as clinical and regulatory expertise progressing drugs through human studies and regulatory protocols. Research and development is currently ongoing for naturally occurring psychoactive tryptamines originally discovered in different varieties of hallucinogenic mushrooms, other tryptamines and phenethylamines and combinations thereof. The Company is also researching and developing new non-naturally occurring molecular structures which may have unique therapeutics properties.

PsyBio makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about PsyBio's proposed products. The United States Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated claims regarding psilocybin and other next generation psychoactive compounds. The efficacy of such products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. There is no assurance that the use of psilocybin and other psychoactive compounds can diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or condition. Vigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. PsyBio has not conducted clinical trials for the use of its intellectual property. Any references to quality, consistency, efficacy and safety of potential products do not imply that PsyBio verified such in clinical trials or that PsyBio will complete such trials. If PsyBio cannot obtain the approvals or research necessary to commercialize its business, it may have a material adverse effect on the PsyBio's performance and operations.

