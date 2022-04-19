PsyBio Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in April 2022

OXFORD, Ohio and COCONUT CREEK, Fla., April 19, 2022 /CNW/ - PsyBio Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: PSYB) (OTCQB: PSYBF) ("PsyBio" or the "Company"), an integrated and intellectual property driven biotechnology company developing novel, bespoke psychoactive medicinal candidates targeting the potential treatment of mental health challenges, neurological disorders and other human health conditions, today announces that Evan Levine, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, will present at the following investor conferences in April 2022:

Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference:

Date: April 19 at 11:50 a.m. ET

Registration: https://www.benzinga.com/events/psychedelics/

Webcast: https://www.benzinga.com/events/psychedelics/livestream/

Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelic Virtual Conference:

Date: April 20 at 10:30 a.m. ET

Registration & Webcast: https://cannabis-conference22.mysequire.com/

RHK NobleCon18:

Date: April 20 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Webcast: https://bit.ly/3EoJORD

Registration: https://www.nobleconference.com/eighteen#register

Mr. Levine will also participate in the 'Mental Wellness: Psychedelics' panel at NobleCon18, moderated by Eric Bolling:

Date: April 21 at 8:00 a.m. ET

Registration: https://www.nobleconference.com/eighteen#register

KCSA Virtual Psychedelics Conference:

Date: April 27 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Registration & Webcast: https://bit.ly/37mU2p6

To schedule a meeting with the PsyBio management team, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications by emailing [email protected].

About PsyBio Therapeutics Corp.

PsyBio is an integrated and intellectual property driven biotechnology company developing novel, bespoke psychoactive medicinal candidates targeting the potential treatment of mental health challenges, neurological disorders and other human health conditions. The team has extensive experience in drug discovery based on synthetic biology and metabolic engineering as well as clinical and regulatory expertise progressing drugs through human studies and regulatory protocols. Research and development is currently ongoing for naturally occurring psychoactive tryptamines originally discovered in different varieties of hallucinogenic mushrooms, other tryptamines and phenethylamines and combinations thereof. The Company utilizes a bio-medicinal chemistry approach to therapeutic development, in which psychoactive compounds can be utilized as a template upon which to develop precursors and analogs, both naturally and non-naturally occurring, specifically because they are already known to have an effect within the brain.

PsyBio makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about PsyBio's proposed products. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated claims regarding psilocybin and other next generation psychoactive compounds. The efficacy of such products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. There is no assurance that the use of psilocybin and other psychoactive compounds can diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or condition. Vigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. PsyBio has not conducted clinical trials for the use of its intellectual property. Any references to quality, consistency, efficacy and safety of potential products do not imply that PsyBio verified such in clinical trials or that PsyBio will complete such trials. If PsyBio cannot obtain the approvals or research necessary to commercialize its business, it may have a material adverse effect on the PsyBio's performance and operations.

The TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Evan Levine, CEO, PsyBio Therapeutics Corp, t: 513.449.9585, e: [email protected]; Investor Enquiries: Valter Pinto / Tim Regan, KCSA Strategic Communications, t: 212.896.1254, e: [email protected]