PsyBio Therapeutics Augments Intellectual Property Portfolio with Filing of Next Novel Psychedelic Compositions and Methods of Treatment Patent

OXFORD, Ohio and COCONUT CREEK, Fla., July 13, 2021 /CNW/ - PsyBio Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: PSYB) (OTC: PSYBF) ("PsyBio" or the "Company"), an intellectual property driven biotechnology company developing novel formulations of psychoactive medications produced by genetically modified bacteria for the treatment of mental health challenges and other disorders, has filed a new provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office entitled Psilocybin and Norbaeocystin Compositions and Methods of Treatment (the "Patent Application"). The Patent Application contains 67 new inventive claims and further demonstrates the Company's vision to build a strong intellectual property portfolio protecting numerous novel psychedelic drug candidates being developed for clinical trial evaluations.

PsyBio's intellectual property portfolio now includes five pending provisionals and one pending non-provisional patent application.

"PsyBio is uniquely positioned as one of the leading biotechnology companies sponsoring the development of new therapeutic targets for myriad human health conditions," stated Evan Levine, Chief Executive Officer of PsyBio. "PsyBio has a multifaceted, biotechnology focused development program spanning compounds from different plants and fungi as well as a discovery program for a variety of non-natural drug targets. We have successfully tech transferred the first two molecules from the bench to commercial manufacturing and will continue with additional product candidates in the coming months. We are planning on submitting PsyBio's initial pre-Investigational New Drug Application request by the end of this quarter with the goal of filing an Investigational New Drug Application around the end of 2021."

"The discovery of promising new tryptamine combinations can benefit from formal scientific evaluation in rodent models to define their potential therapeutic benefits," stated Dr. Matthew S. McMurray, PhD, Member of PsyBio's Scientific Advisory Board and Assistant Professor of Psychology at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. "Results from our latest testing demonstrates preliminary enhancement of efficacy when compounds are combined. This suggests powerful synergies exist between certain tryptamines, which may herald improved therapeutic profiles and safety. The collaboration agreement with PsyBio has expedited testing of these novel tryptamine combinations in my laboratory."

About PsyBio Therapeutics Corp.

PsyBio Therapeutics is an intellectual property driven biotechnology company developing novel formulations of psychoactive medications produced by genetically modified bacteria for the treatment of mental health challenges and other disorders. The team has extensive experience in drug discovery based on synthetic biology and metabolic engineering as well as clinical and regulatory expertise progressing drugs through human studies and regulatory protocols. Research and development is currently ongoing for naturally occurring psychoactive tryptamines originally discovered in different varieties of hallucinogenic mushrooms, other tryptamines and phenethylamines and combinations thereof. The Company is also researching and developing new non-naturally occurring molecular structures which may have unique therapeutics properties.

