PsyBio CEO and CMO to Participate in Fireside Chat at LifeSci Partners Summer Symposium

OXFORD, Ohio and COCONUT CREEK, Fla., July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - PsyBio Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: PSYB) (OTCQB: PSYBF) ("PsyBio" or the "Company"), an intellectual property driven biotechnology company developing novel formulations of psychoactive medications produced by genetically modified bacteria for the potential treatment of mental health challenges and other disorders, today announced that Evan Levine, Chief Executive Officer and director of PsyBio, and Dr. Michael Spigarelli, Chief Medical Officer of PsyBio, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat moderated by David Sherman, LifeSci Partners Senior Research Analyst and Head of Research, at the LifeSci Partners Private Summer Symposium.

LifeSci Partners Summer Symposium 2021:

Date & Time: Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Registration & Webcast: https://web.cvent.com/event/95bbbf1d-cbdc-4941-af8e-6c7f4f5249a2/regProcessStep1:5488f9e6-e8a5-4c1a-a555-fbf5bcaa5644

About PsyBio Therapeutics Corp.

PsyBio Therapeutics is an intellectual property driven biotechnology company developing novel formulations of psychoactive medications produced by genetically modified bacteria for the potential treatment of mental health challenges and other disorders. The team has extensive experience in drug discovery based on synthetic biology and metabolic engineering as well as clinical and regulatory expertise progressing drugs through human studies and regulatory protocols. Research and development is currently ongoing for naturally occurring psychoactive tryptamines originally discovered in different varieties of hallucinogenic mushrooms, other tryptamines and phenethylamines and combinations thereof. The Company is also researching and developing new non-naturally occurring molecular structures which may have unique therapeutics properties.

PsyBio makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about PsyBio's proposed products. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated claims regarding psilocybin and other next generation psychoactive compounds. The efficacy of such products has not been confirmed by FDA- approved research. There is no assurance that the use of psilocybin and other psychoactive compounds can diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or condition. Vigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. PsyBio has not conducted clinical trials for the use of its intellectual property. Any references to quality, consistency, efficacy and safety of potential products do not imply that PsyBio verified such in clinical trials or that PsyBio will complete such trials. If PsyBio cannot obtain the approvals or research necessary to commercialize its business, it may have a material adverse effect on the PsyBio's performance and operations.

The TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE PsyBio Therapeutics Corp.

For further information: Evan Levine, CEO, PsyBio Therapeutics Corp., t: 513.449.9585, e: [email protected]; Investor Contact: Valter Pinto/Tim Regan, KCSA Strategic Communications, t: 212.896.1254, e: [email protected]