Psybio Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus

OXFORD, Ohio and COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Nov. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - PsyBio Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: PSYB) (OTC: PSYBF) ("PsyBio" or the "Company"), announced today that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus. The final base shelf prospectus dated October 28, 2021 was filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

The final base shelf prospectus is valid for a 25-month period, during which time PsyBio may offer and issue, from time to time, subordinate voting shares, multiple voting shares, warrants, options, subscription receipts, debt securities and units, or any combination thereof, having an aggregate offering price of up to C$100,000,000. The specific terms of any offering of securities will be contained in a shelf prospectus supplement filed at the time of such offering.

"The shelf filing is another step that the Company is taking to offer institutional investors streamlined access to invest in the Company's securities," said Evan Levine, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

The Company also announces that, effective November 2, 2021, it has retained Integral Wealth Securities Limited ("Integral") to provide market making services in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market and improving the liquidity of the Company's subordinate voting shares traded on the TSXV.

In consideration of the services provided by Integral, the Company will pay Integral a monthly cash fee of C$7,500, plus any reasonable costs and expenses it incurs in connection with the services provided. The Company has retained Integral for no less than a three-month term. Integral will not receive any securities of PsyBio as compensation pursuant to the agreement. The Company and Integral are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. Integral does not currently own any securities of PsyBio. However, Integral and its clients may acquire a direct interest in the securities of the Company. Effective as of the close of business on November 1, 2021, Generation IACP Inc. will cease providing market making services to the Company.

About PsyBio Therapeutics Corp.

PsyBio is an intellectual property driven biotechnology company developing new, bespoke, psycho-targeted therapeutics to potentially improve mental and neurological health. The team has extensive experience in drug discovery based on synthetic biology and metabolic engineering as well as clinical and regulatory expertise progressing drugs through human studies and regulatory protocols. Research and development is currently ongoing for naturally occurring psychoactive tryptamines originally discovered in different varieties of hallucinogenic mushrooms, other tryptamines and phenethylamines and combinations thereof. The Company utilizes a bio-medicinal chemistry approach to therapeutic development, in which psychoactive compounds can be utilized as a template upon which to develop precursors and analogs, both naturally and non-naturally occurring.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

