PSI Talent Management Business Unit Starts off 2021 with Strategic Acquisitions

GLENDALE, Calif., March 17, 2021 /CNW/ -- The talent management business unit at PSI continues its pathway to a global talent solutions company with expansion into strategic markets. Today, PSI announces the acquisition of Human Scope (Hong Kong/Greater China) and Ottmann Global Partners (Germany), and the conversion of Caliper Singapore, Caliper Australia, and Caliper Canada into wholly owned entities.

With investment into these international markets, PSI adds key talent management leadership and assessment and development solutions to its portfolio and expands its reach in strategic regions. These acquisitions strengthen and deepen PSI's existing teams, adding experienced leaders to advance the global growth.

Human Scope brings to PSI its strong reputation for delivering high-quality organizational psychology applications combined with a pragmatic client-focused approach. Human Scope currently delivers services across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and the US.

Ottmann Global Partners, whose services include leadership assessment, executive coaching, organizational development, and change management consulting, brings to PSI experienced consultants and a track record of delivering successful outcomes. This acquisition expands PSI's presence in Europe and beyond.

Following the acquisition of Caliper in 2019, PSI completed the acquisition of three jointly-owned international Caliper partner organizations. As of January 2021, Caliper Australia, Caliper Singapore, and Caliper Canada became wholly owned by PSI. These acquisitions bring PSI strong leadership and increased footprint in Asia Pacific and North America.

"All five acquisitions support our goals to continue expansion into key markets across the globe and add to PSI's growing pool of experts and solutions," commented Peter Celeste, President of Global Talent Management. "We're happy to continue growing the organization globally while adding deep expertise in talent assessment and development, reaching a wider client base, and allowing clients to unlock even greater value from our added capabilities."

Clients can look forward to the client-centric approach of these organizations, complementing a core driving principle at PSI: helping people and organizations meet their potential.

