PSHSA LAUNCHES ONTARIO'S FIRST DEDICATED AI DIVISION FOR PUBLIC SECTOR HEALTH AND SAFETY

Intelligent Safety™ positions Ontario at the forefront of responsible AI adoption in workplace prevention, compliance, and workplace wellbeing

TORONTO, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Public Services Health & Safety Association (PSHSA) introduced Intelligent Safety™, Ontario's first dedicated artificial intelligence division focused on advancing workplace health, safety, and wellbeing across the public sector through trusted, human-centred AI technologies.

The new division represents a major evolution in how occupational health and safety expertise is delivered and scaled, combining PSHSA's trusted methodologies, legislative knowledge, and professional expertise with intelligent digital tools designed to help organizations work safer, smarter, and more consistently.

Intelligent Safety™ consolidates PSHSA's growing portfolio of intelligent products and digital capabilities under a single, cohesive brand while establishing a scalable foundation for future AI-enabled services across Ontario's public sector workplaces.

"Intelligent Safety™ represents a deliberate and structured evolution of how PSHSA delivers on its mandate," said Glenn Cullen, CEO and COO of PSHSA. "By establishing Intelligent Safety™ as a formal division, we are embedding AI into our organization in a way that is accountable, transparent, and firmly grounded in health and safety expertise."

Designed as a Human-to-Technology division, Intelligent Safety™ reflects PSHSA's evolution from solely delivering services to also providing prevention infrastructure, trusted intelligent tools organizations can rely on every day to reduce complexity, improve consistency, and support safer decision-making at scale.

At its core, Intelligent Safety™ is focused on productivity, accuracy, and access to expertise. These technologies reduce administrative burden, streamline complex processes, and support faster, more consistent decision-making across workplaces. By embedding PSHSA's proven methodologies into intelligent systems, organizations can complete assessments, manage compliance obligations, identify workplace risks, and support employee wellbeing more efficiently without sacrificing rigour, quality, or professional judgement. The result is work completed faster, with greater confidence, fewer inconsistencies, and improved operational efficiency.

Importantly, Intelligent Safety™ is designed to amplify professionals, not replace them. By handling repetitive, routine, or data-heavy tasks, these tools allow practitioners, leaders, and frontline teams to focus on critical thinking, judgement, and actions that matter most.

The division also enables expertise to scale in ways not previously possible. Through AI-enabled systems, PSHSA's specialized knowledge can now support thousands of workplaces simultaneously, providing guidance and support at the moment organizations need it, not only during scheduled engagements or training sessions.

The first Intelligent Safety™ capability introduced into the learning environment is All Day TA, an AI Teaching Assistant integrated into PSHSA's Health & Safety for Leaders course. Designed to reinforce key concepts, surface relevant insights, and deepen learning during and after training, All Day TA supports both learners and facilitators while remaining grounded in PSHSA's subject-matter expertise and instructional standards. Intelligent Safety™ also brings together PSHSA's existing intelligent tools and digital products, including Occupational Stress Injury Resiliency (OSIR), Radius and Compliance First.

In the coming months, PSHSA will expand the Intelligent Safety portfolio with additional AI-enabled capabilities, including intelligent risk assessments, more training courses enhanced with All Day TA, a job accommodation tool and digital ergonomic assessments. Together, these technologies will help modernize prevention systems across Ontario's public sector while supporting safer, more responsive, and future-ready workplaces.

As part of Ontario's occupational health and safety system, PSHSA continues to anticipate the evolving needs of workplaces and workers by advancing evidence-based, technology-enabled approaches that strengthen prevention, workplace wellbeing, and operational resilience.

About PSHSA

The Public Services Health & Safety Association (PSHSA) is one of six health and safety associations in Ontario funded by the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development. As part of the province's occupational health and safety system, PSHSA is dedicated to preventing incidents, injuries, and illnesses and looking ahead to anticipate the health, safety, and wellbeing needs of working Ontarians. Through training, consulting, and evidence-based programs, PSHSA helps organizations manage risk, improve safety culture, and protect the wellbeing of workers and communities. Learn more at pshsa.ca.

SOURCE Public Services Health & Safety Association

Media Contact: Rebekah Warner, Learning Products, Public Services Health & Safety Association, [email protected], 1-647-528-0087