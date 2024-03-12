PSAC Members Rally at IMP Comox Regarding Staffing Issues

COMOX, UNCEDED TERRITORY OF THE K'ÓMOKS FIRST NATION, BC, March 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) and the Union of National Defence Employees (UNDE) are rallying to raise awareness on the staffing and recruitment challenges faced by workers at IMP Aerospace and the potential impacts to Canadians safety.

Date: Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Time: Rally starting at 12:15 p.m.

Location: Main Gate Area on Ryan Road, Canadian Forces Base Comox, Comox

IMP Aerospace has been the In-Service Support provider for the Canada's Department of National Defence (DND) for over twenty years. The contractual obligation with DND is that IMP will keep the life-saving fleet of search and rescue helicopters mission ready. As the workers at IMP Comox, UNDE Local 21018 members maintain the Cormorant search and rescue helicopters at CFB Comox.

Since the last round of negotiations in 2020, the staffing complement at IMP Comox has been reduced from nearly 50 workers to less than 20 who remain. Workers have left IMP Comox to pursue higher paying positions in the aircraft maintenance industry.

Instead of addressing the recruitment issues head on, the employer began forcing IMP Aerospace workers from the other side of the country in Greenwood and Halifax, Nova Scotia and from Gander, Newfoundland to temporarily relocate to Comox to fill staffing shortages here, separating those workers from their families back home.

"It is clear taxpayers aren't getting what they're paying for. While IMP is taking in huge profits from DND, they have allowed both Gander and Comox to operate on skeleton crews - borrowing from one base to fill shortages at another," stated PSAC National President Chris Aylward. "The understaffing at IMP Comox is putting Canadian lives at risk: the employer is pulling workers from one coast to fill the gaps on the other, meaning there are less workers available on the east coast to service the helicopters there. This leaves equipment in jeopardy of not being ready when Canadians are in danger."

"It doesn't make sense why this employer is choosing not to permanently fill vacant positions with workers from the Comox Valley or come up with a long-term solution. It is a mismanagement of the contract IMP holds with the Federal government," said June Winger, UNDE National President. "It is unconscionable that IMP is allowed to risk the lives and welfare of Canadian Armed Forces members, IMP workers and Canadians who rely on search and rescue services for greater profits to the contractor."

PSAC and UNDE are calling on the Federal government to hold this contractor, IMP Aerospace, accountable for adequately staffing its operations as outlined in the existing In-Service Support Contract – and in any future contacts with the Canadian government – to ensure the safety of Canadians.

Speakers include:

June Winger , National President, Union of National Defence Employees

, National President, Union of National Defence Employees Chris Aylward , National President, Public Service Alliance of Canada

, National President, Public Service Alliance of Grant Golem, Acting Local President, UNDE Local 21018 and bargaining team member

Members of UNDE 21018 are currently in negotiations with IMP Aerospace where staffing shortages, recruitment, and fair wages that keep up with the cost of living are key issues at the bargaining table.

