Providence Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Leah Goodman to the Board of Directors

Leah Goodman brings a wealth of policy and regulatory experience and is a recognized leader in Australia for advancing scientific discoveries to patient impacts.

CALGARY, AB and BRISBANE, Australia, Feb. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Providence Therapeutics, a Canadian clinical-stage mRNA biotechnology company, supporting a world-first clinical trial evaluating personalized mRNA cancer vaccines for children with advanced and treatment-resistant brain tumors, is pleased to welcome Leah Goodman to the Board of Directors.

Leah Goodman (CNW Group/Providence Therapeutics Holdings Inc)

Since late 2023, Leah Goodman has served as Chief Executive Officer of Biointelect, a leading Australian life science consultancy and CRO. She has been involved in supporting early- and late-stage biotechnology companies, as well as all levels of government and research sectors across Australia, the US, Asia, and Europe. This involvement has led to the commercialization of innovation through strategic thought and implementation which maximizes the speed of patient access. In 2025, through federal government MRFF investment, Biointelect established an incubator to support Australian SME commercialization of vaccine and infectious disease innovations.

Leah has successfully led commercial businesses across Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea and various Southeast Asian markets with Sanofi, Merck KaaG and Bristol Myers Squibb.

She has a depth of experience in commercialization, business development, policy shaping, market access and regulatory affairs across a breadth of therapeutic areas including oncology and immunotherapies, as well as cell and gene therapy advanced GMP manufacturing.

Leah holds a Bachelor of Science and a Masters Degree in Commerce both from the University of NSW. She is a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (GAICD) and holds a certificate in advanced GMP manufacturing. Leah is a member of the AusBiotech NSW Leadership Council, BioNSW Commercialization committee, and was previously on the AusBiotech Cell and Gene therapy Policy and Advocacy working group.

"My excitement in joining the Providence Therapeutics Board is based on the opportunity it presents to help shape innovations that can truly transform patient lives. Throughout my career, I've seen how powerful scientific breakthroughs become when paired with thoughtful commercialization. Providence's vision aligns perfectly with my motivation to enable meaningful, accessible innovation. I'm honoured to bring my global leadership experience and deep Australian insight to support the team in delivering life‑changing therapies to patients around the world."

About Providence Therapeutics:

Founded in 2015 with headquarters in Calgary, Canada Providence Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical stage platform mRNA company with proprietary technologies and know how including: INTENT™ lipid nanoparticle delivery and expertise in mRNA design and manufacturing. Providence has multiple programs in oncology, infectious disease, and animal health.

For more information visit www.providencetherapeutics.com

SOURCE Providence Therapeutics Holdings Inc

Media Contact: [email protected]