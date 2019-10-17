Proudfoot and Strategia Worldwide Announce Partnership Integrated Risk Management and Operational Excellence Practices

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Proudfoot and Strategia Worldwide today announced a new partnership that links risk and operations to strategy, to drive implementation success. This partnership will help the world's top natural resources leaders and investors accelerate value by exposing unidentified risks and opportunities and unlocking organizations' full operational potential.

"In an era of high volatility and low incident tolerance for natural resource companies, managing [all] risks and understanding new aspects of risk has never been more critical," says Pamela Hackett, CEO at Proudfoot. "We are thrilled to be able to partner with Strategia as they operate in the same manner as Proudfoot, with a 'boots-on-the-ground' approach, to help clients better manage their risk. We look forward to delivering fantastic results for our clients together by helping them mitigate risk and reach total operational excellence."

"Whatever we do alone is not as important as what we can do together. Proudfoot/Strategia offer a unique combination of best in class capability that delivers operational excellence built on strong foundations, in which risk has been understood, tested and managed in order to protect value and generate opportunities" Richard Shirreff, co-Founder and Managing Partner Strategia Worldwide

"The partnership with Proudfoot allows us to deliver 'cradle to grave' risk management and optimized performance; together we help expose unidentified risks and opportunities and unlock an organization's full operational potential. Iain Pickard, co-Founder and Managing Partner Strategia Worldwide.

The benefits of this new partnership include:

Strategic alignment of operational execution and risk management.

Exposure of unidentified risks and opportunities, unlocking full operational potential, to deliver projects on time and on budget.

Risk managed Total Operating Models, that protect and maximize shareholder value.

Identification of risks and their interdependencies, even in the most complex and volatile environments.

About Proudfoot: Proudfoot is the world's leading operational management consulting firm and is obsessed with delivering value to clients. We specialize in operational and digital transformation programs. Uniquely, we do this by building capability in your people and engaging them to deliver measurable results. We see consulting as an investment not a cost. With 20,000+ implementation and improvement projects under our belt, we are fanatical with delivering tangible results. Our scorecard shows a minimum return on investment of 400% (avg.) in the first year of a client engagement. We work with clients to implement strategy, achieve improvement objectives and change behaviors. Founded by Alexander Proudfoot in 1946, we work with mid and large cap organizations across industry sectors at the frontline.

About Strategia Worldwide: Strategia Worldwide fuses commercial expertise with military best practice to understand, test and manage interconnected risks through rigorous methodologies, that utilize risk assessment, strategy planning and execution, war-gaming and crisis management. Chosen for their regional, sector and technical expertise, Strategia's global network of associates are hands-on, on-site, helping clients manage risk. This combination of diverse experience, underpinned by rigorous military methodology, enables Strategia to work with clients in the most complex and volatile environments.

