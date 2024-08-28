ProtonH2 Advances Project Apollo with Selection of EPC Partner and Completion of Pre-FEED Phase

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - ProtonH2 is pleased to announce that it has made the decision to move forward with Project Apollo, a groundbreaking initiative that will produce 500 tons of low-carbon intensity (CI) hydrogen per day at a cost of less than $1.00 per kg, located in the Kerrobert area of Saskatchewan, Canada. This decision marks a significant milestone in ProtonH2's commitment to driving the hydrogen economy and the delivery of innovative and sustainable energy solutions.

After an extensive evaluation process, ProtonH2 has selected Propak Systems Ltd. as the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) partner for Project Apollo. Propak's proven expertise in delivering complex energy projects aligns perfectly with ProtonH2's vision for creating a world-class hydrogen production facility. With the completion of the first phase of Pre-FEED (Front-End Engineering and Design), ProtonH2 is now poised to move into the detailed design and execution phases of the project.

"Selecting Propak as our EPC partner and completing the Pre-FEED phase are critical steps forward for Project Apollo," said Paul Sandhu, CEO of ProtonH2. "This project is not just about producing hydrogen; it's about setting new standards for cost efficiency and sustainability in the energy sector. We are excited to work with Propak to bring this vision to life and contribute significantly to the global hydrogen economy."

"We are excited to be selected as ProtonH2's partner for the Apollo project," said Matt Drevenak, Managing Director of Energy Systems at Propak. "ProtonH2's new and unique technology combined with Propak's proven track record for providing full turnkey projects on time and on budget will contribute to the success of this project."

Project Apollo is designed to leverage ProtonH2's innovative technology, which utilizes end-of-life oil and gas assets to produce low-CI hydrogen. By repurposing existing infrastructure and optimizing in-situ thermodynamics, ProtonH2 is able to achieve unprecedented cost efficiencies, making hydrogen a viable and competitive energy source.

Construction of Project Apollo is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2024, with the first hydrogen deliveries expected in the first half of 2025. Once operational, the facility will play a key role in meeting the growing demand for clean hydrogen, both domestically and internationally.

ProtonH2's commitment to sustainability is at the heart of Project Apollo. The project not only represents a major advancement in hydrogen production technology but also underscores ProtonH2's dedication to reducing carbon emissions and promoting environmental stewardship. As the hydrogen economy continues to expand, Project Apollo is set to become a cornerstone of ProtonH2's efforts to lead the transition to a low-carbon energy future.

For more information, visit www.protonh2.com.

About ProtonH2: ProtonH2 is a clean technology company focused on hydrogen production from end-of-life oil and gas reservoirs. With a mission to develop low-cost, low-carbon intensity industrial-scale hydrogen production, ProtonH2 is dedicated to advancing the energy transition and creating a sustainable future.

