Protecting Cyber Systems in Canada's Energy Sector

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - The need to strengthen and protect Canada's energy systems from cyber attacks has never been greater. These threats evolve with today's fast-changing technology, with the potential to not only disrupt our daily lives, but put at risk our national security and economic well-being.

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, today announced $160,000 in funding to a Montreal-based engineering firm to develop a model that will help protect Canadian companies from cyber attacks, providing security to the cyber systems that underpin Canada's energy infrastructure.

BBA's Industrial Control System (ICS) Cybersecurity Risk Methodology project will develop a model to help companies identify, assess and manage cyber risks associated with operational equipment. The project will help energy sector organizations improve their resilience to cyber attacks and to be better prepared to respond to incidents.

Government of Canada funding is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Cyber Security and Critical Energy Infrastructure Program, which received $2.42 million in Budget 2018 to enhance the cyber security and resilience of domestic and cross-border energy infrastructure under Canada's National Cyber Security Strategy.

BBA is a Canadian consulting engineering firm specialized in power, mining and metals, biofuels, oil and gas that is focused on developing cutting-edge expertise and creating reliable, sustainable and innovative solutions.

Quotes

"This important technology will protect the Canadian energy sector from cyber threats. This is how we ensure a secure and resilient sector."



Seamus O'Regan

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"More than ever, businesses are turning to digital technologies to make their operations smarter and more efficient – new technologies that surely bring great opportunities, but also carry their own set of risks. It is with great pride that we were chosen by NRCan for our cyber security expertise and continue to be enthusiastic in helping raise awareness about the importance of protecting company operations, as well as workers, communities and the environment."

André Allaire, President

BBA

