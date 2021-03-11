ProStar Partners with Bad Elf to Expand Hardware Integration Base

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., March 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- ProStar Holdings Inc ("ProStar" or the "Company") (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions™ and Bad Elf have partnered to produce an affordable, lightweight, and intuitive solution designed to gather the precise location of surface and subsurface utility data.

"The Bad Elf Flex® was quickly configured by ProStar and performed flawlessly with the PointMan app. We found that consistent high accuracy was easy to maintain while collecting data. The depth of collection tools and export facilities exceeded our expectations. Given the seamless integration with Bad Elf Flex, PointMan demonstrated it's a top-tier app for utility management, and expands our ability to provide best in class solutions to our users worldwide," said Larry Fox, VP Marketing and Business Development at Bad Elf.

Bad Elf's survey grade GPS/GNSS receiver combined with ProStar's™ flagship mobile mapping solution, PointMan®, now provides a powerful and user friendly solution for any industry requiring precision mapping including subsurface utility engineering (SUE) and utility locating professionals. PointMan combined with Bad Elf is designed to quickly and precisely, locate, identify and display critical surface and subsurface utility data.

"Equipment manufacturers like Bad Elf and their distribution networks are an important component of our sales and marketing strategy," stated Page Tucker, CEO and Founder of ProStar. "Our goal is to continue to work with leading equipment manufacturers around the world to provide the most comprehensive, modern, and low-cost data collection solutions. The name Bad Elf, in and of itself, implies and by adding PointMan to the equation we continue to create major disruption to the current methods of utility designation, data collection and mapping."

ProStar is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions™. ProStar's flagship product, PointMan, is natively cloud and mobile, offered as a Software as a Solution (SaaS). ProStar's solutions are being adopted by some of the largest entities in North America, including Fortune 500 construction firms, the largest subsurface utilities engineering (SUE) firms, and government agencies.

ProStar's strategic partnerships are with leading geospatial technology and data collection equipment manufactures and their dealer networks, including Trimble®, Juniper® Systems, Vivax-Metrotech, Radiodetection®, Bad Elf, and Subsite® Electronics.

The company has made a significant investment in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes 19 issued patents in the United States and Canada, with more pending. The patents protect the methods and systems required to digitally capture, record, organize, manage, distribute, and display the precise location of buried utilities and pipelines.

ProStar's Executive management team has extensive experience in both early stage and Fortune 500 companies, TSX and TSX.V listed enterprises, and in geospatial, cloud and mobile technologies. ProStar's leadership team includes Vasa Dasan, former CTO of Sun Microsystems, Carl Lashua, previous Chief Information Officer of HSBC Canada and Europe, and Matthew Breman prior Executive for Disney.

For more information about ProStar, please visit: www.prostarcorp.com.

About Bad Elf, LLC

Bad Elf, LLC envisions, designs, and manufactures niche hardware and software with an emphasis on Apple's MFi ("Made for iPhone/iPod/iPad") program. Bad Elf began developing handheld GNSS receiver accessories for the aviation and marine markets. As more and more GIS customers began adopting our products for mobile field collection, we pivoted to a more GIS-centric operation. Our team mixes decades of experience in embedded hardware, firmware, middleware, cloud solutions, and application software. We distribute Bad Elf products worldwide to a diverse audience of organizations and end users.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Such information includes, without limitation, information regarding the terms and conditions of the Company's future plans. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "postulate" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities; the state of the technology sector; recent market volatility; the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; and other risks and factors that the Company is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to the Company's recent Information Circular filed on SEDAR on November 20, 2020 for a more complete discussion of applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's issuer page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

