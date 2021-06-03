ProStar Announces that WSB, an Expert in Infrastructure Construction, has Signed a SLA

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., June 3, 2021 /CNW/ -- ProStar Holdings Inc. ("ProStar®" or the "the Company") (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00) a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions®, is pleased to announce that WSB, a national and award winning, US-based design and consulting firm that specializes in providing infrastructure services, has signed a service-level agreement (SLA) for ProStar's cloud and mobile solution, PointMan®.

"ProStar's solution significantly improves workflow processes and business practices that have been part of our industry for well over 25 years," stated Frank Schill, Pipeline Inspector at WSB. "Simply put, we adopted PointMan because it makes our jobs easier, safer, and creates efficiencies for our clients and partners."

WSB was recently recognized as one of Engineering News Record's (ENR) Top 500 Design Firms, jumping 25 spots to #185 on the nationally ranked list. The firm specializes in engineering, community planning, environmental, and construction services. WSB's operations span across the United States. The firm prides itself on their forward-thinking approach to delivering what's next in infrastructure and their commitment to cutting-edge technology. WSB is among the first national firms in the US to adopt ProStar's cloud and mobile technology.

Page Tucker, President and CEO of ProStar, stated today: "The fact that we are now seeing adoption by large national construction and engineering and surveying firms is a key indicator that we have developed a game changing technology. These are the firms that take on the liabilities and risk associated to not knowing the precise location of the buried utilities and so the decision to adopt and implement a new technology that replaces well entrenched business practices that have been in place for decades is a major shift in the construction space. I anticipate that several more major construction and engineering and surveying firms will now follow in the path of these early adopters."

About WSB

WSB is a design and consulting firm specializing in engineering, community planning, environmental, and construction services. Our staff of over 550 improve the way people engage with communities, transportation, infrastructure, energy and our environment. We offer services in over 30 complementary areas that seamlessly integrate planning, design and implementation. Our coast-to-coast client base is served from 15 offices throughout the United States.

About ProStar ® (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00)

ProStar® is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions®. ProStar's flagship product, PointMan®, is natively cloud and mobile and is offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS). ProStar's solutions seamlessly connect the field with the office and provides the ability to precisely capture, record, display, and manage critical infrastructure data in real-time, including roads, railways, pipelines, and utilities. Some of the largest entities in North America have adopted ProStar's solutions, including Fortune 500 construction firms, subsurface utilities engineering (SUE) firms, utility owners, and government agencies.

ProStar has strategic business partnerships are with the world's leading geospatial technology providers, data collection equipment manufacturers, and their dealer networks, including Trimble® Juniper® Systems, Bad Elf, Vivax-Metrotech, Radiodetection®, and Subsite® Electronics.

The Company has made a significant investment in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes 19 issued patents in the United States and Canada, with more pending. The patents protect the methods and systems required to digitally capture, record, organize, manage, distribute, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure including buried utilities and pipelines.

ProStar's Executive management team has extensive experience in the management of both early stage and Fortune 500 technology companies in the private and public sectors. The leadership team includes Vasa Dasan, former CTO of Sun Microsystems, Carl Lashua, previous Chief Information Officer of HSBC Canada and Europe, and Matthew Breman, prior Executive for Disney.

For more information about ProStar, please visit: www.prostarcorp.com.

