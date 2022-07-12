Prost! to Waterloo Brewing and Concordia Club teaming up to celebrate Oktoberfest

KITCHENER, ON, July 12, 2022 /CNW/ - HIGHLIGHTS:

Waterloo Brewing is partnering with Concordia Club as their Oktoberfest domestic beer, cider and ready to drink provider over the next three years

'Home of Oktoberfest' since 1967, Concordia Club is one of Canada's most celebrated fest halls

Concordia Oktoberfest Logo (CNW Group/Waterloo Brewing Ltd.)

Dust off your lederhosen and practice your "Prost!" – Waterloo Brewing and Concordia Club are teaming up to make Oktoberfest extra delicious.

To celebrate this year's Oktoberfest in Kitchener-Waterloo, Concordia Club will be serving up Waterloo Brewing's favourite craft brews, coolers and seltzers. And don't forget the bratwurst and sauerkraut.

"The Concordia Club strives to preserve and enrich the community in the German culture, heritage and traditions," said Rob Kerr, President of Concordia Club. "This adventure with Waterloo Brewing is an exciting way for us to let everyone share in a great partnership of two local businesses that have a long history in the community."

Concordia Club has been a pillar in the community through their events and support of local clubs and causes but is most fondly known for their Oktoberfest festivities. The authenticity and fun they bring has helped to make the Kitchener-Waterloo festival the largest Oktoberfest outside of Munich, Germany!

"Nothing says 'Oktoberfest' better than delicious, high-quality beer," said Kim Mannerow, Director of Marketing at Waterloo Brewing. "And there's no better way to celebrate Oktoberfest in Kitchener-Waterloo than with a beer brewed right here by Waterloo Brewing. We know our brews will delight and satisfy even the most seasoned festival goers."

"There's something special about this partnership" said Jim Manz, VP of Sales and Key Accounts at Waterloo Brewing. "Concordia Club is the original host of Kitchener-Waterloo's Oktoberfest, and Waterloo Brewing is Ontario's original craft brewer. It's a natural collaboration that speaks to the history of the community and our strong brewing heritage."

Come say cheers and celebrate a truly local and authentic Oktoberfest with a stein of Waterloo beer at the Concordia Club from October 7-15. Tickets now on sale. Just follow the lederhosen!

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present-day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark® and Margaritaville®. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending, and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers, and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.waterloobrewing.com.

