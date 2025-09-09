Prosperity Project's Fifth Annual Report Card Finds Canada's Leadership Pipeline for Women is Shrinking

When some women are left behind, Canada's economy pays the price

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - The Prosperity Project today released its 2025 Annual Report Card on Gender Equity and Leadership (ARC 2025) presenting the most comprehensive analysis to date of women's representation in leadership across Corporate Canada. ARC 2025 tracks trends since 2021 and reveals Canada's leadership pipeline for women is shrinking.

ARC 2025 also shows the leadership gains for some women have not extended to other groups. For example, the reports finds that Indigenous, Black, 2SLGBTQIA+ and disabled women remain significantly underrepresented across senior leadership positions in Canada.

With economic pressures, shifting workplace norms and recent pushbacks against DEI programs threatening hard-won progress, the ARC makes a compelling case for urgent, evidence-based action. Canada's prosperity depends on including all women—because when women lead, productivity and innovation soar, and economies grow.

"Canada's economic prosperity depends on ensuring that women across every background and community can thrive and lead," said Julie Savard-Shaw, Executive Director of The Prosperity Project. "Our 2025 data shows progress is possible, but it is neither guaranteed nor equitably shared. Some women are rising, but too many are being left behind."

Key Findings

Overall Representation: Women now hold 43.4% of leadership roles , up from 40.5% in 2021, though still well below the 2022 peak of 50.9%

Women now hold , up from 40.5% in 2021, though still well below the 2022 peak of 50.9% Executive Officer Roles: Women's representation rose from 31.2% in 2021 to 40.6% in 2025 , with strong gains for Black women and women of colour, but steep declines for Indigenous women and women with disabilities

Women's representation rose from , with strong gains for Black women and women of colour, but steep declines for Indigenous women and women with disabilities Leadership Pipeline Decline: Women in "next-up" roles—direct reports to senior management—dropped from 54.5% in 2022 to 45.3% in 2025 , raising alarms about future sustainability

Women in "next-up" roles—direct reports to senior management—dropped from , raising alarms about future sustainability Board Representation: Corporate director roles remain stagnant at 37.4% women overall , with far lower representation for Indigenous women (1.0%), Black women (2.5%), women with disabilities (1%), and 2SLGBTQIA+ women (1%)

Corporate director roles remain stagnant at , with far lower representation for Indigenous women (1.0%), Black women (2.5%), women with disabilities (1%), and 2SLGBTQIA+ women (1%) Uneven Progress by Industry: Professional Services and Real Estate show stronger pipelines for Women of Colour, while Manufacturing and Mining show near absence of underrepresented groups at all leadership levels

"To truly achieve equity, we need intersectional strategies: ones that recognize the unique barriers faced by Indigenous women, Black women, Women of Colour, women with disabilities and 2SLGBTQIA+ women," said Savard-Shaw. "The report card raises alarm bells about who will be at the decision-making tables in Corporate Canada over the next decade."

About ARC 2025

Now in its fifth year, the Annual Report Card on Gender Equity and Leadership, is based on voluntary, self-reported data from 73 FP500 companies. It analyzes representation across four tiers of leadership and disaggregates by key identity groups. For the first time, industry-specific benchmarking reports and a companion Best Practices Guide will also be available at canadianprosperityproject.ca .

