Prospector to Launch Interactive Map of Mining Targets in Mexico

Prospector will offer a new interactive map that provides subscribers a user-friendly way to explore properties in Mexico by geography, commodity, or deposit type. While Mexico is the first region that the partnership will focus on, the Company plans to expand coverage to other countries as well as offer a predictive "Prospector Target" function that will more accurately project deposits of focus minerals.

Prospector is an AI-enabled technology platform built to modernize the way investors and researchers search for and access information about mining. Prospector draws data from various public exchanges such as TMX Datalinx , which operates the Toronto Stock Exchange and represents 48% of publicly traded mining projects globally.

The Mexico Mineral Targets Map, aims to drive mineral exploration investments to Mexico by providing easy-to-use maps of mineral exploration targets for up to 90 mineral deposit models for the Sinaloa, Chihuahua, and Sonora regions. Similar mineral target maps have been built for regions as diverse as Canada's Yukon Territory , Brazil, and Papua New Guinea.

"By developing these mineral target maps we are able to expand Prospector's capabilities in exciting ways," said Emily King, Founder of Prospector. "We believe the Mexico region is a valuable place to expand our coverage and ultimately we are focused on creating value for our audience of mining investors by offering unparalleled data and capabilities."

The mineral targets maps help explorers save time and bridge gaps in knowledge by providing both explanations of how targets were identified, and by providing advice on which missing data have the largest impact on the prospectivity of each target. This advice assists explorers to prioritize further work on any targets of interest. These target maps will be embedded within the Prospector platform and subscribers will access them through either relevant search results or direct browsing.

An early sneak peak of the Mexico Mineral Targets Map will be available for viewing at the Discoveries Conference in Guadalajara, Mexico, on November 11-13, 2020. The full product will be available on the Prospector platform in late 2020.

About Prospector

For more from Prospector, visit prospectorportal.com or follow on Twitter ( @ProspectorAI ) or LinkedIn .

