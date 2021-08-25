Prospector Launches Industry-first Mobile App That Allows Investors And Mining Companies to Research, Match, And Connect

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 25, 2021 /CNW/ -- Prospector, a search engine for the mining industry, launched a mobile app of their Prospector Portal that will make the experience of connecting investors and mining companies as simple as searching online for a home.

The Prospector App allows users to swipe through and follow mining companies and match, connect, and message with mining stakeholders with ease, all while enjoying the same access to technical and corporate data updated with daily updated feeds of disclosure data.

The Prospector App puts technical and financial data literally in the hands of investors. Tweet this (PRNewsfoto/Prospector,Analog Gold)

Through the app a user can quickly review and compare over 4,000 global mining projects and 1,500 publicly listed mining companies. App users get access to the same artificial intelligence-driven insights and powerful natural-language processing and machine learning that forms the backbone of Prospector's web portal.

"The Prospector App puts technical and financial data literally in the hands of investors who we hope to encourage to look at the mining industry. As our world looks toward a low-carbon and technology-intensive future, the mining industry needs to communicate differently and more directly with stakeholders and investors, and we hope the app can support that outreach and growth" said Emily King, Founder and CEO of Prospector.

The app is available for free download on the Google Play and Apple app stores, with different subscription levels available for additional features ranging from Prospector Basic to Prospector Premium, and up to Prospector Research which gives users full access to both the app and the web-based Prospector Portal. More detail on the account levels and information on how to start a free-trial, can be found here .

Prospector is a proud Sponsor of the Precious Metals Summit Beaver Creek, September 8-11. Prospector is excited to provide Summit participants the Prospector App to facilitate research and connection between mining and exploration investors and companies at the event.

About Prospector

Prospector is an AI-enabled technology platform built to modernize the way investors and researchers search for and access information about mining. Founded by global mining expert Emily King, Prospector created the industry's first searchable digital database with an easily navigable interface that allows anyone to tap into information about the mining industry. Prospector is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Analog Gold, a mining investment company.

For more from Prospector, visit prospectorportal.com and follow on Twitter (@ProspectorAI) or LinkedIn.

For further information: Margarita Duran, +1 (954) 687-5515, [email protected], http://www.prospectorportal.com

