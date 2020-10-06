Prospector and Minerva to Launch Interactive Map of Mining Targets in Mexico

An Industry-First Combination of Technology will Streamline Complex, Segmented Data and Revolutionize and Modernize Research and Investment in Mining

VANCOUVER, BC and Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Oct. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Minerva Intelligence (TSXV: MVAI), ("Minerva" or the "Company") an artificial intelligence (AI) company focused on knowledge engineering, is pleased to announce that the Company and previously disclosed partner Prospector, a search engine for the mining industry, will be launching an Interactive Map of Mining Projects in Mexico. This is the first product release by Prospector that utilizes Minerva's TARGET technology and is an expansion on the previously announced partnership. Prospector and Minerva believe the new mapping software will have far-reaching impact in the mining industry and, potentially, the investment space at large. This is the largest project that Minerva has undertaken in its history and is currently generating material revenue for the Company.

Minerva and Prospector will develop a new interactive map that offers Prospector subscribers a user-friendly way to explore properties in Mexico by geography, commodity, or deposit type. While Mexico is the first region that the partnership will focus on, the companies plan to expand coverage to other countries as well as offer a predictive "Prospector Target" function that will more accurately project deposits of focus minerals.

Prospector is an AI-enabled technology platform built to modernize the way investors and researchers search for and access information about mining. Prospector draws data from various public exchanges such as TMX Datalinx , which operates the Toronto Stock Exchange and represents 48% of publicly traded mining projects globally.

Minerva's interactive map, called the Mexico Mineral Targets Map, aims to drive mineral exploration investments to Mexico by providing easy-to-use maps of mineral exploration targets for up to 90 mineral deposit models for the Sinaloa, Chihuahua, and Sonora regions.

"By partnering with Minerva to develop a mineral target map for Mexico, we are able to expand Prospector's capabilities in exciting ways," said Emily King, Founder of Prospector. "We believe the Mexico region is a valuable place to expand our coverage and offers a prime opportunity to leverage Minerva's technology by generating exploration and prospectivity maps and targets. Ultimately we are focused on creating value for our audience of mining investors by offering unparalleled data and capabilities."

Minerva's mineral target maps help explorers save time and bridge gaps in knowledge by providing both explanations of how targets were identified, and by providing advice on which missing data have the largest impact on the prospectivity of each target. This advice assists explorers to prioritize further work on any targets of interest. These target maps, created with Minerva's TARGET AI-powered software, will be embedded within the Prospector platform and subscribers will access them through either relevant search results or direct browsing.

Minerva has previously built mineral target maps for regions as diverse as Canada's Yukon Territory , Brazil, and Papua New Guinea.

"The partnership with Prospector is the largest project Minerva has undertaken yet and has significant growth opportunity beyond the Mexico project," said Scott Tillman , Chief Executive Officer of Minerva Intelligence. "The incorporation of AI technology into Prospector vastly enhances their capabilities and supports our longstanding view that our technology could ultimately enhance prospects for mining investors and companies by providing a detail-oriented and unique insight into properties throughout the globe. We are incredibly excited about this initial project and believe tremendous upside exists for future collaborations together."

Results from the project will be available on the Prospector platform in late 2020.

About Minerva Intelligence, Inc.

Minerva Intelligence Inc. is a knowledge engineering company based in Vancouver, Canada, with a subsidiary office in Darmstadt, Germany. Their proprietary evidence-based decision-making software is bringing the benefits of artificial intelligence technology to industries dependent on reasoning with complex technical and scientific data.

Although Minerva's applications currently focus on earth science-related domains including natural hazards and mineral exploration, their technology has application in diverse industries and domains.

Minerva's common shares are currently listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (symbol MVAI).

For further details, please refer to their website www.minervaintelligence.com or follow Minerva on Twitter or LinkedIn .

About Prospector

Prospector is an AI-enabled technology platform built to modernize the way investors and researchers search for and access information about mining. Founded in 2020 by global mining expert Emily King, Prospector created the industry's first searchable digital database with an easily navigable interface that allows anyone to tap into information about the mining industry. Prospector is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Analog Gold, a mining investment company.

For more from Prospector, visit prospectorportal.com or follow them on Twitter or LinkedIn.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Forward Looking Information: This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. All information in this release, other than information of historical facts, including, without limitation, the availability of financing to the Company are forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such expectations are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information include changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, delays in receiving approvals, and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities in Canada. Mineral exploration and development of mines is an inherently risky business. Accordingly, actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company and the risks and challenges of our business, investors should review our continuous disclosure filings which are available at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

