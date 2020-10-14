Prospector, a technology company, brings revolutionary access to the mining industry by offering a new search platform for free

Prospector is an AI-enabled technology platform built to modernize the way investors and researchers search for and access information about mining. Prospector draws data from various public exchanges such as TMX Datalinx , which operates the Toronto Stock Exchange and represents nearly 50% of publicly traded mining projects globally.

The new website features an advanced, multi-reference search that allows the user to dynamically search through 43-101's. For full access to report summaries and insights powered by Artificial Intelligence, users can start a free trial to "unlock" the full capabilities of the portal. On both its new front end site and the Portal itself, users can search by mineral type, country, resource estimate, company, and more!

In addition to the new dynamic search function, there is new content on Prospector's presence in the media, including a preview to the upcoming 'On The Rocks' podcast series hosted by Prospector founder, Emily King . There is also a new sustainability-focused section on how Prospector can help users identify environmental, social, and governance (ESG) information about mining projects. Offering a unique user experience that simultaneously brings incredible ease and extraordinary depth, the new website promises to help Prospector continue to bring new investors into the mining industry.

Click here to explore the new Prospector website.

About Prospector

For more from Prospector, visit prospectorportal.com or follow on Twitter ( @ProspectorAI ) or LinkedI n.

