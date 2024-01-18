Prospect Hill Recovery and Wellness Center Opens in the U.S. Virgin Islands

ST. CROIX, U.S. Virgin Islands, Jan. 18, 2024 /CNW/ -- Prospect Hill Recovery and Wellness Center announces today that they have opened its doors and are accepting clients for treatment of Addictions and Mental Health.

Prospect Hill Recovery and Wellness center is a luxury, boutique residential treatment program. Our program is designed for healing in your recovery journey with compassionate concierge services. Each client is supported and empowered to find their best self within an individualized clinical and wellness program while enjoying the serenity of the beautiful Caribbean. Each guest will enjoy private, high-end accommodations.

A day in the life at Prospect Hill Includes a beautiful blend of individual and group clinical therapies, medical evaluations and assessments, peer support groups, a variety of indoor and outdoor wellness activities, sober outings, and island-centered community exploration. Our team of experts will create a customized recovery and wellness plan, purposeful daily habits, and routines as well as learning more about yourself and the world around you. The journey of one may be completely different from another as each program is custom-tailored to everyone's unique needs."

"Our team is thrilled to be opening our campus today. We are excited to share our intimate and innovative program with our arriving clients. Sustainable change is something we are all deeply passionate about. Prospect Hill is truly a unique space to begin healing. "stated Co-Founders Michael DelGiacco and Dr. Lindsy Waggner, PhD.

Located on the island of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, on a breathtakingly beautiful and quiet three acres, Prospect Hill Recovery and Wellness Center is a private, all-inclusive and integrated care facility with luxury amenities. The owners have transformed a West Indian-inspired estate to this unique luxury residential treatment program. Prospect Hill features seven private guest and bathrooms, an outdoor pool, hot tub, fitness center with Peloton bike, tennis and basketball courts, spa, medical and clinical spaces, and a fully staffed kitchen featuring plant-forward dining. See for yourself through our: Campus Tour — Prospect Hill Recovery & Wellness Center, St. Croix .

Executive Director Kimberley Causey-Gomez, MSW, expressed that, "it is the time of year when many are in need of a fresh re-start ". If you or a loved one needs treatment, call us at (321) 238-8811 for a consultation today. Our small size of only seven individuals at a time allows our multidisciplinary team to assess and develop a highly personalized treatment plan for each client."

For more information, please visit the Prospect Hill Recovery and Wellness Center website, www.prospecthillrecovery.com or on our social media pages (Facebook/Instagram).

Press Contact:

Kimberley Causey-Gomez, MSW, CSW

Executive Director

Phone: (321) 238-8811

[email protected]

