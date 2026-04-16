Proshow Audiovisual, Bespoke Audio Visual, and XPAV Unite to Become Avera Audiovisual

Today, a Canadian-owned audiovisual company launches with a focus on people, partnership, and purpose.

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO and MONTRÉAL, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Three of Canada's most respected independent audiovisual companies -- Proshow Audiovisual, Bespoke Audio Visual, and XPAV -- today announced the launch of Avera Audiovisual, a national audiovisual company that will bring their operations together to better serve clients coast to coast while preserving the character, leadership, and relationships that defined each founding company. Anticipated on or around June 1, 2026 (subject to customary closing conditions), Avera will operate as the parent brand, while its founding companies continue to serve clients through the transition period in 2026.

Avera brings together decades of experience delivering live events, conferences, and complex productions for corporate, public-sector, and institutional clients across Canada. With seven offices nationwide, the company operates across Canada's major financial markets and boasts an impressive array of facilities including an internationally acclaimed convention centre, hotels and special event spaces. It offers access to a range of distinctive, purposeful technology and services centred specifically on the live event and streaming marketplaces.

"Avera represents a belief that scale and culture don't have to be at odds," said Matt Hussack, CEO of Proshow and incoming CEO of Avera. "This isn't about becoming bigger for the sake of it. It's about creating a stronger platform for our people, offering greater consistency for our clients, and building something Canadian-owned that's designed to last."

Built for Clients, Powered by People

Clients of Proshow, Bespoke, and XPAV will continue working with the same local teams, leadership, and points of contact they trust today. The formation of Avera enhances those relationships by expanding access to national resources, shared technical standards, and broader expertise -- without introducing layers of bureaucracy or dilution of service.

"The combined capabilities of this company will be tremendous, and I believe it will become the leading AV company in Canada," said Martin Blanchard, founder of XPAV in Quebec and incoming Chair of the Board.

A Canadian Alternative

At a time of increasing consolidation by multinational firms, Avera is intentionally Canadian-owned and owner-operated. The company was formed to provide clients with a strong national partner that understands regional nuance, bilingual delivery, and the realities of producing events across Canada.

The name Avera is derived from the Latin root vera, meaning truth -- reflecting the group's commitment to integrity, clarity, and authentic partnership.

Looking Ahead

Beginning April 16, Avera will serve as the parent brand, while its founding companies continue operating in their existing capacities during the transition, with integration continuing through 2026. The legacy brands will be sunset in mid-late 2027. Over time, Avera will introduce shared initiatives focused on talent development, sustainability, and innovation in live event delivery.

"Our goal is not to erase what made each company successful," said Kyle Brooks, founder of Bespoke Audiovisual in Toronto and incoming CSO. "It's to protect it -- and give it room to grow."

About Avera

Avera is a Canadian-owned audiovisual company formed through the merger and amalgamation of Proshow (Vancouver), Bespoke (Toronto), and XPAV (Montréal). With seven offices across Canada, Avera delivers live events, conferences, and technical production services that combine national scale with local expertise, distinctive facilities, and a people-first approach.

SOURCE Avera Audiovisual

Media Contact: Kyle Brooks, Chief Strategy Officer, Avera Audiovisual, [email protected], 416-830-4312, www.averaAV.ca