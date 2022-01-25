Leader in security technology launches the first global, end-to-end solution for 24/7 asset protection by providing a unique blend of people, process, and technology as one integrated offering

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ -- Prosegur Security , a global security leader, has launched a new Global Logistics and Supply Chain Security service, offering a comprehensive, one-stop solution for 24/7 asset protection anywhere in the world. At a time when supply chains are under increased pressure, Prosegur's new service, backed by the company's global reach and 45 years of experience, aims to help companies track, protect and recover assets quicker and easier than ever before.

Prosegur's hardware offering includes GPS devices designed specifically for logistics and supply chain, including specific formats for trucks, trailers, containers and other common uses. Prosegur's Security Operations Center performs round-the-clock live monitoring, verification and incident management, while its law enforcement escalation platform assists with asset recovery and coordination with the police. To help companies improve the efficiency of their logistics operations, Prosegur offers a supply chain visibility and analytics platform designed to simplify dispatch and route optimization, trailer inventory management, maintenance records, and movement and location data. Other specialized services are offered as well, including cargo escorts and theft investigations.

"Supply chains are facing a broad coalition of threats from criminal enterprises, weather and pandemic-related disruptions, as well as infrastructure challenges that are significantly degrading business continuity of the organization," said Robert Dodge, CEO of Prosegur Global Risk Services. "The launch of our all-encompassing Global Logistics and Supply Chain Security service now delivers a one-stop solution for companies to efficiently track and protect their cargo all across the world, strengthening their entire logistics operations. Our clients want the full package—software, hardware, and manpower—and that is exactly what Prosegur offers in this industry-unique service."

For more information about Prosegur Security and its new Global Security and Supply Chain Security service options, visit https://www.prosegur.us/security/logistics .

About Prosegur Security USA

Prosegur makes the world safer by taking care of people and businesses while remaining at the forefront of innovation. The company is a global security leader operating in 26 countries, with over 165,000 employees and 26 command centers spread around the globe. In the U.S., the company offers a range of security services, including surveillance video systems, EAS and RFID tags and systems, guarding services, remote monitoring and cybersecurity services. Prosegur prides itself on helping organizations large and small solve their security challenges through technology, teamwork, innovation and relentless customer focus.

Media Contact:

Raquel Henry

919-985-6427

[email protected]

SOURCE Prosegur