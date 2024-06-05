MONTRÉAL, June 5, 2024 /CNW/ - PRO Real Estate Investment Trust ("PROREIT" or the "REIT") (TSX: PRV.UN) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of unitholders held on June 4, 2024 in Montréal, Québec.
A total of approximately 32.3% of the issued and outstanding voting units of the REIT were represented either in person or by proxy at the meeting, and each of the eight trustee nominees was elected as trustee of the REIT. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting, each trustee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:
|
Trustee
|
Votes
|
% Votes
|
Votes
|
%Votes
|
James W. Beckerleg
|
19,322,970
|
99.052 %
|
185,011
|
0.948 %
|
Vincent Chiara
|
19,280,566
|
98.834 %
|
227,415
|
1.166 %
|
Martin Coté
|
19,261,661
|
98.737 %
|
246,320
|
1.263 %
|
Shenoor Jadavji
|
19,109,466
|
97.957 %
|
398,515
|
2.043 %
|
Gordon G. Lawlor
|
19,389,969
|
99.395 %
|
118,012
|
0.605 %
|
Christine Pound
|
19,252,587
|
98.691 %
|
255,394
|
1.309 %
|
Deborah Shaffner
|
19,395,837
|
99.425 %
|
112,144
|
0.575 %
|
Ronald E. Smith
|
19,253,936
|
98.698 %
|
254,045
|
1.302 %
The REIT's external auditor was also reappointed at the meeting. Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed under PROREIT's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
PROREIT (TSX:PRV.UN) is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. Founded in 2013, PROREIT owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate properties in Canada, with a strong industrial focus in robust secondary markets.
For more information on PROREIT, please visit the website at: https://proreit.com.
SOURCE PROREIT
For further information: PRO Real Estate Investment Trust, Gordon G. Lawlor, CPA, President and Chief Executive Officer, 514-933-9552; PRO Real Estate Investment Trust, Alison J. Schafer, CPA, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, 514-933-9552
Share this article