PROREIT ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM 2024 ANNUAL MEETING OF UNITHOLDERS

PROREIT

Jun 05, 2024, 07:02 ET

MONTRÉAL, June 5, 2024 /CNW/ - PRO Real Estate Investment Trust ("PROREIT" or the "REIT") (TSX: PRV.UN) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of unitholders held on June 4, 2024 in Montréal, Québec.

A total of approximately 32.3% of the issued and outstanding voting units of the REIT were represented either in person or by proxy at the meeting, and each of the eight trustee nominees was elected as trustee of the REIT. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting, each trustee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:

Trustee

Votes
For

% Votes
For

Votes
Withheld

%Votes
Withheld

James W. Beckerleg

19,322,970

99.052 %

185,011

0.948 %

Vincent Chiara

19,280,566

98.834 %

227,415

1.166 %

Martin Coté

19,261,661

98.737 %

246,320

1.263 %

Shenoor Jadavji

19,109,466

97.957 %

398,515

2.043 %

Gordon G. Lawlor

19,389,969

99.395 %

118,012

0.605 %

Christine Pound

19,252,587

98.691 %

255,394

1.309 %

Deborah Shaffner

19,395,837

99.425 %

112,144

0.575 %

Ronald E. Smith

19,253,936

98.698 %

254,045

1.302 %

The REIT's external auditor was also reappointed at the meeting. Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed under PROREIT's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About PROREIT

PROREIT (TSX:PRV.UN) is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. Founded in 2013, PROREIT owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate properties in Canada, with a strong industrial focus in robust secondary markets.

For more information on PROREIT, please visit the website at: https://proreit.com.

SOURCE PROREIT

For further information: PRO Real Estate Investment Trust, Gordon G. Lawlor, CPA, President and Chief Executive Officer, 514-933-9552; PRO Real Estate Investment Trust, Alison J. Schafer, CPA, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, 514-933-9552

