MONTRÉAL, June 7, 2023 /CNW/ - PRO Real Estate Investment Trust ("PROREIT" or the "REIT") (TSX: PRV.UN) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of unitholders held on June 6, 2023 in Montréal, Québec.

A total of approximately 33.1% of the issued and outstanding voting units of the REIT were represented either in person or by proxy at the meeting, and each of the eight trustee nominees was elected as trustee of the REIT. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting, each trustee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:

Trustee Votes

For

% Votes

For

Votes

Withheld

%Votes

Withheld James W.

Beckerleg 19,733,662

99.294 %

140,267

0.706 % Vincent Chiara 19,772,136

99.488 %

101,793

0.512 % Martin Coté 19,772,133

99.488 %

101,796

0.512 % Shenoor Jadavji 19,650,329

98.875 %

223,600

1.125 % Gordon G. Lawlor 19,678,623

99.017 %

195,306

0.983 % Christine Pound 19,792,310

99.589 %

81,619

0.411 % Deborah Shaffner 19,792,221

99.589 %

81,708

0.411 % Ronald E. Smith 19,790,774

99.582 %

83,155

0.418 %

The REIT's external auditor was also reappointed at the meeting, and the amendment and restatement of the REIT's long term incentive plan was also approved at the meeting by the REIT's unitholders. Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed under PROREIT's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About PROREIT

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. Founded in 2013, PROREIT owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate properties in Canada, with a strong industrial focus in robust secondary markets.

For more information on PROREIT, please visit the website at: https://proreit.com.

For further information: PRO Real Estate Investment Trust, Gordon G. Lawlor, CPA, President and Chief Executive Officer, 514-933-9552; PRO Real Estate Investment Trust, Alison J. Schafer, CPA, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, 514-933-9552