MONTREAL, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - PRO Real Estate Investment Trust ("PROREIT" or the "REIT") (TSX: PRV.UN) announced today that a cash distribution of $0.0375 per trust unit of the REIT for the month of October 2025 ($0.45 on an annualized basis) will be payable on November 17, 2025 to unitholders of record as at October 31, 2025.

About PROREIT

Founded in 2013, PROREIT (TSX:PRV.UN) is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating a portfolio of high-quality light industrial properties in Canada. With a presence in robust primary and secondary markets, PROREIT is committed to delivering stable cash flows, disciplined growth and long-term value creation for its unitholders.

For more information on PROREIT, please visit the website at: https://proreit.com.

SOURCE PROREIT

For further information: PRO Real Estate Investment Trust, Gordon G. Lawlor, CPA, President and Chief Executive Officer, 514-933-9552; PRO Real Estate Investment Trust, Alison J. Schafer, CPA, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, 514-933-9552