PROREIT Announces November 2021 Distribution

MONTREAL, Nov. 19, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - PRO Real Estate Investment Trust ("PROREIT" or the "REIT") (TSX: PRV.UN) announced today that a cash distribution of $0.0375 per trust unit of the REIT for the month of November 2021 will be payable on December 15, 2021 to unitholders of record as at November 30, 2021.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. PROREIT was established in March 2013 to own a portfolio of diversified commercial real estate properties in Canada, with a focus on primary and secondary markets in Québec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario with selective expansion into Western Canada. PROREIT's portfolio is diversified by property type and geography.

